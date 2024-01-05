Milestone for Transavia with first commercial flight Airbus A321neo

Transavia achieves a major milestone by launching its first commercial flight with the Airbus A321neo, flying initially to Pisa, and then to Ljubljana and Bari.

The new aircraft focuses on improved environmental impact, emitting 15% less CO2 and reducing noise levels by up to 50%. With space for nearly 25% more passengers, it promises a more comfortable journey.

This step reflects Transavia’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences while significantly boosting sustainability efforts. They plan to integrate five more of these aircraft before summer as part of a fleet replacement process spanning approximately seven years.

The inauguration of this Airbus marks a pivotal moment for Transavia, celebrated with a ceremonial gong strike at Euronext, underlining the airline’s change in direction towards a more modern and sustainable future.