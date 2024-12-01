Medical emergency diverts Transavia flight from Eindhoven to Brussels

Transavia flight HV6607 (Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HSJ) en route from Eindhoven to Faro was diverted to Brussels on Sunday morning due to a medical emergency onboard.

Departing Eindhoven at 07:30, the plane was flying over Paris when the pilots opted to land at the nearest suitable airport. The aircraft landed safely in Brussels, where the affected passenger received medical assistance.

Transavia has not disclosed details about the incident. The flight resumed its journey to Faro 40 minutes after landing in Brussels, after resolving the situation.