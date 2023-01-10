Handbrake not applied, car rolls under parked Transavia Boeing 737-800

On 8 January, the Transavia Boeing 737-800 (registration uncertain) got slightly damaged after a car rolled under the aircraft. The incident happened at Barcelona Airport, Spain. The aircraft was scheduled for a flight to Paris Orly. A twitter user explained that the handbrake was not applied on the car.

Most likely, the aircraft concerned is registered F-GZHJ. The Boeing 737-800 flew from Barcelona to Paris CDG (diversion from Paris Orly) two hours and 30 minutes later than the original schedule. Meanwhile, the aircraft has reentered into Transavia’s flight schedules.

Imágenes del incidente de hoy en el aeropuerto de barcelona en el cual un vehículo ha quedado atrapado debajo de un avión debido a que el conductor olvido poner el freno de mano al salir del vehículo y se deslizo hasta quedar en esa posición. pic.twitter.com/U9urT1Xw04 — loca aeroportuaria (@locaeropuerto) January 8, 2023