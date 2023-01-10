Handbrake not applied, car rolls under parked Transavia Boeing 737-800

Bart Noëth
On 8 January, the Transavia Boeing 737-800 (registration uncertain) got slightly damaged after a car rolled under the aircraft. The incident happened at Barcelona Airport, Spain. The aircraft was scheduled for a flight to Paris Orly. A twitter user explained that the handbrake was not applied on the car.

Most likely, the aircraft concerned is registered F-GZHJ. The Boeing 737-800 flew from Barcelona to Paris CDG (diversion from Paris Orly) two hours and 30 minutes later than the original schedule. Meanwhile, the aircraft has reentered into Transavia’s flight schedules.

