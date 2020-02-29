First Transavia flight from Rotterdam to new destination Edinburgh

Yesterday Transavia made its first flight via Rotterdam The Hague Airport to Edinburgh in Scotland. Edinburgh is one of the three new summer destinations of Transavia that will depart from Rotterdam The Hague Airport, next to Bilbao in Spain and Perugia in Italy.

Festive greeting

Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Transavia made a special moment of the first flight to Edinburgh. Passengers were greeted festively in the departure hall. In addition, passengers were given a “green heart” treat from Transavia, a green can with heart-shaped mints and a special speech from the crew.

After the landing in Edinburgh, passengers and crew were greeted festively by a team of Scottish boys who played Scotland’s national instrument, the bagpipe. The captain on this flight, William van Polen, had the honour to officially open this new route by cutting a ribbon. “We have a long history of trading and exchanging a variety of knowledge and we are proud to have Edinburgh as our new destination,” he said, cutting the ribbon.

Edinburgh

The capital of Scotland is a city full of myths and legends. For example, you can visit Edinburgh Castle, where the Scottish crown jewels are displayed. Edinburgh is not only the capital of Scotland, but also a leading festival city and UNESCO world heritage site. A short distance from Edinburgh you will find the beautiful Scottish highlands and set the stage for the successful Harry Potter film series.

Transavia flies to Edinburgh four times a week: on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Friday 28 February 2020