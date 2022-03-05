Navigate

Fire brigade evacuates Transavia aircraft in Eindhoven Airport after smoke in cockpit

Smoke appeared on a Transavia Boeing 737-800 registered PH-HSW at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday morning around 07:45. The fire brigade helped to clear the plane.

A spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee reports that the smoke hung in the cockpit. Transavia flight HV6623 was ready to take off to Alicante. It is still unclear how the smoke originated. A Transavia spokesperson said to newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad that an investigation is underway into the cause.

There were some 170 people on the plane. The evacuation of the plane went smoothly, assisted by the fire brigade in collaboration with the cabin crew.

A spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport said that the incident had no consequences for other air traffic. The flight eventually departed from Eindhoven Airport around 11:30 and landed in Alicante at 13:40, with another Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered PH-HSV.

Source: Eindhovens Dagblad, Flightradar24

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
