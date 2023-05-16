Aircraft shortage forces Transavia to cancel more flights in June

Due to a shortage of equipment, Transavia is forced to cancel 335 flights from Amsterdam Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam until the end of June. Cancellations for flights towards the Netherlands mainly affect flights using airports in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, but also France, Italy, Iceland, Israel, Greece, Morocco, Denmark, Lebanon, Croatia, and Cyprus.

A bad show for the many travelers who have booked a well-deserved holiday with family and/or friends with their hard-earned money.

“We realise full well that in doing so, we will be ruining travel plans. We apologise for this frustrating situation. This is, of course, not the good trip that you should expect from us,” Transavia wrote in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to take as many passengers as possible to their destinations. Around 95% of our flights can go on as scheduled. However, this also means that we still have to change or cancel a number of them,” the airline admitted.

It is advisable to check the official Transavia website or contact their customer service for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding flight cancellations and any alternative arrangements they may offer. They should be able to provide you with the necessary assistance and guidance regarding your travel plans.