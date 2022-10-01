A Transavia Boeing 737-800 misses landing at Nantes following a burst tyre

André Orban
84

Traffic at Nantes airport interrupted for 3 hours

Traffic at Nantes-Atlantique airport has resumed after being suspended for three hours following a landing incident. The incident is said to have occurred following a burst tyre on the nose gear of the Boeing 737-800 (registered F-GZHA) from Transavia carrying 160 passengers.

Traffic at Nantes-Atlantique airport resumed shortly before 16:00 this Saturday afternoon, October 2, after being suspended for three hours, after a landing incident which caused no casualties. The incident occurred shortly after 13:00 and involved a Transavia Boeing 737-800 registered F-GZHA arriving from Djerba on flight TO3943.

All passengers were then evacuated. Traffic was restored at 15:50 after the runway was cleaned.

Since the beginning of the afternoon, flights to land in Nantes had been diverted to other airports in the region.

