A Transavia Boeing 737-800 misses landing at Nantes following a burst tyre

Traffic at Nantes airport interrupted for 3 hours

Traffic at Nantes-Atlantique airport resumed shortly before 16:00 this Saturday afternoon, October 2, after being suspended for three hours, after a landing incident which caused no casualties. The incident occurred shortly after 13:00 and involved a Transavia Boeing 737-800 registered F-GZHA arriving from Djerba on flight TO3943.

All passengers were then evacuated. Traffic was restored at 15:50 after the runway was cleaned.

Since the beginning of the afternoon, flights to land in Nantes had been diverted to other airports in the region.

?? Accident du @BoeingAirplanes #737 immatriculé F-GZHA exploité par @transaviaFR survenu ce jour à 13h sur l’aéroport de #Nantes lors de l’atterrissage / 3 enquêteurs @BEA_Aero et un enquêteur de première information sur place / Ouverture d’une enquête de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/OrlDF1tmb6 — BEA ?? ????? (@BEA_Aero) October 1, 2022