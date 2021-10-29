The Air France KLM Group commits to setting science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Air France Group airlines will take part to the Air France-KLM Group’s decarbonisation trajectory, whose targets will be submitted to SBTi in the first half of 2022;

The Science-Based Targets approach aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Air France-KLM Group today announced that it has signed a letter of commitment with the independent reference organisation SBTi, founded by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

This proactive approach aims to have the Group’s and its companies’ CO 2 emission reduction targets assessed based on a scientific approach and criteria. In particular, SBTi will ensure that the targets set are compatible with the Paris Agreement, which aim to limit global warming to well below 2°C.

The SBTi approach involves the Air France Group airlines – Air France, Transavia France and HOP! which are implementing the Group’s decarbonisation trajectory. For Air France, this trajectory aims to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

The Air France Group has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint for several years. The challenge today is to accelerate its environmental transition by activating all the levers at its disposal and by encouraging the emergence of innovative solutions. Air France, Transavia France and HOP! are therefore taking action in the following fields:

Fleet renewal, with the integration of the latest generation of environmentally more efficient aircraft – Airbus A220, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 for Air France. In 2020, Air France ceased operating four-engine aircraft, Airbus A340 and Airbus A380. In 2021, KLM added the first of 25 new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft to its fleet. This aircraft emits 31% less CO2 per passenger than its predecessor.

The use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), non-fossil fuels produced from industrial or domestic waste that do not compete with the human food chain. Air France has been a pioneer in the use of these sustainable fuels, and this year operated the first ever flight using sustainable aviation fuel produced in France, as well as a Nice-Paris flight powered by 30% sustainable aviation fuel. These fuels can reduce CO 2 emissions by an average of 80% over the entire life cycle and are set to play a key role in decarbonising air transport. Air France and the Air France-KLM Group are working to make these fuels more accessible in terms of quantity and price, through the creation of a genuine production sector in France and Europe.

Eco-piloting, with the search for greater efficiency in operations: more direct flights in coordination with air traffic control, taxiing on one engine, continuous descent, reduction in aircraft weight, etc.

Carbon neutrality of ground operations by 2030.

Recycling of waste and phasing out of single-use plastic.

The Air France Group is also mobilising its eco-system and all those involved in research to develop innovative solutions. As part of its partnership with the Solar Impulse Foundation, Air France is supporting the development of economically viable solutions to provide more sustainable aviation.

“In the face of the climate emergency, the Air France Group must be exemplary in setting and monitoring its CO 2 emission reduction targets“, said Anne Rigail, Air France CEO. “Our wish to join the SBTi approach confirms our determination to accelerate our decarbonisation trajectory by submitting our objectives to an independent reference organisation. This is a new step in our environmental transition strategy, which was initiated several years ago and involves all Air France employees and partners, Transavia France and HOP!”