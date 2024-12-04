Air France-KLM Group and Saudia expand strategic partnership in transport and maintenance

Air France-KLM Group and Saudia have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to reinforce collaboration in passenger transport and aircraft maintenance. The agreement, formalized during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in Riyadh, was witnessed by French President Emmanuel Macron and highlights the growing ties between the two carriers.

The MoU focuses on enhancing connectivity between the airlines’ hubs in France, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia. By expanding codeshare and interline agreements, Air France-KLM and Saudia aim to provide travelers with more seamless options while improving operations and customer experience. Notably, plans include terminal co-location at key airports to streamline transit and services.

In aircraft maintenance, Air France Industries-KLM Engineering and Maintenance (AFIKLM E&M) will handle at least 50% of Saudia’s GE90 engine work and collaborate with Saudia Technic on a potential joint venture for GEnx engine maintenance. This partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy, fostering local talent and expanding MRO capabilities within the Kingdom. With this agreement, the carriers aim to strengthen operational efficiency and meet the growing demands of the global aviation market.