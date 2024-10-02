In Memoriam: Martin Schröder

It is with sadness that we learned that Martin Schröder has passed away at the age of 93. With him passed away an aviator, aviation pioneer and entrepreneur pur sang.
Martin’s passion for aviation led to an airline that was the foundation of today’s cargo transport but also at the cradle of the modern flight holiday. With Martinair, he made numerous (distant) holiday destinations accessible to the Dutch. His tenacity and foresight paved the way for the close cooperation with KLM and ultimately for Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.
His commitment was unparalleled. We wish his wife, the children, grandchildren and other loved ones much strength in coping with this loss.