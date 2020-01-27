Argentina releases Martinair pilots and ground staff

KLM and Martinair Cargo are sincerely delighted to confirm that the 3 pilots and 3 ground staff involved in the investigation in Argentina will be released today. In connection with the welfare and privacy of all employees involved, KLM will not make any substantive statements as long as the investigation is ongoing.

The aircraft, a KLM Cargo Boeing 747-400 freighter registered PH-CKA in use by Martinair Cargo and investigated by the Argentinian authorities after the discovery of 84 kg of cocaine, has not yet been released.

Amsterdam, 27 January 2020