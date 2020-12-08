Air France KLM Martinair Cargo introduces “Cargo SAF” (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) Programme

Structural collaboration with freight customers for more Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Today, Air France KLM Martinair (AFKLMP) Cargo launches the Cargo SAF Programme, enabling freight forwarders and shippers to reduce the shipments’ carbon footprint. By participating in this programme, customers are investing in the development and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), thereby contributing to a cleaner future for air transport. This is the first programme in the air cargo sector in which an airline and its customers structurally work together to reduce carbon emissions.
It is eight years since we launched the KLM Corporate Biofuel Programme. Since then we have worked steadily with a number of customers towards an emissions-free future. I am very proud that we are now able to offer our cargo customers the same structured cooperation. When KLM launched Fly Responsibly last year, we committed to creating a more sustainable future for the airline industry. But, we can only make real progress if the entire sector works together, not only in the Netherlands, but across Europe and the world. The construction of a SAF factory, participation in the Action Agenda for Rail and Air Transport (Actieagenda Trein en Luchtvaart) and the coalition Clean Skies for Tomorrow are good examples of existing initiatives.
Our ambitions and efforts to become more sustainable are by no means diminished by Covid-19. Rather, we are accelerating our efforts in this area. Our fleet renewal programme continues and we have scaled-up our ambitions with regard to cutting emissions and increasing the use of sustainable fuel. We would like to invite our business and cargo customers to join us to take the lead in the development of SAF.