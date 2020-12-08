Air France KLM Martinair Cargo introduces “Cargo SAF” (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) Programme

It is eight years since we launched the KLM Corporate Biofuel Programme. Since then we have worked steadily with a number of customers towards an emissions-free future. I am very proud that we are now able to offer our cargo customers the same structured cooperation. When KLM launched Fly Responsibly last year, we committed to creating a more sustainable future for the airline industry. But, we can only make real progress if the entire sector works together, not only in the Netherlands, but across Europe and the world. The construction of a SAF factory, participation in the Action Agenda for Rail and Air Transport (Actieagenda Trein en Luchtvaart) and the coalition Clean Skies for Tomorrow are good examples of existing initiatives.

Our ambitions and efforts to become more sustainable are by no means diminished by Covid-19. Rather, we are accelerating our efforts in this area. Our fleet renewal programme continues and we have scaled-up our ambitions with regard to cutting emissions and increasing the use of sustainable fuel. We would like to invite our business and cargo customers to join us to take the lead in the development of SAF.