Young passenger unexpectedly gives birth to baby boy on KLM flight from Ecuador

Last Wednesday, a young woman that was travelling on board KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL755 from Quito and Guayaquil, Ecuador, towards Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands unexpectedly gave birth.

A few hours before landing, the woman experienced pain in her abdomen and went to the toilet. There, after a few short contractions, she gave birth to her son, the Spaarnse Gasthuis hospital said, adding that she had no idea she was pregnant.

Two doctors and a nurse from Austria were also on board the aircraft (a Boeing 777-200) and provided assistance.

The mother named her son after one of the caretakers: Maximilian.

Both mother and son are doing well, reported Spaarnse Gasthuis, which also arranged for the necessary papers so she can continue her journey to Madrid, Spain as originally planned – now with a child in her arms.