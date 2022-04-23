Wildcat strike of KLM aircraft loaders grounds dozens of flights at Amsterdam Schiphol

This morning, a number of KLM employees – aircraft loaders – temporarily stopped working at Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands. The employees argue that the workload is too high. Dozens of flights have been cancelled.

“KLM recognizes that the workload is high and is doing everything it can to solve the shortages and reduce the workload,” the airline said in a statement.

“In doing so, we use all possible measures. Temporary hiring of employees of another handling agent at Schiphol is one of the measures.

We want to offer our customers the quality they are used to from us. This work stoppage has far-reaching consequences for our customers and also for other colleagues during this busy period. KLM will discuss this morning with the employees of the ground operation.”