Update Corona virus: KLM flies to China according to schedule

KLM is following developments closely in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. KLM Health Services obtains its information from recognised worldwide institutes including the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Centres for Disease Control (CDCs) in China, as well as the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Based on this information, KLM adopts measures directed at safeguarding the health of its personnel and passengers as far as possible.

On a daily basis, KLM Health Services provides the KLM workforce with the latest information about the virus and potential risks posed for KLM passengers and personnel alike.

KLM has already adopted a range of preventative measures in consultation with the authorities involved. These include issuing protective masks on request to crew members on board and at its destinations. Additionally, measures directed at maintaining general hygiene levels are being highlighted among KLM employees, which include washing their hands regularly, only eating properly cooked animal products and avoiding contact with animals. What’s more, KLM abides by the general guidelines issued by both the WHO and the RIVM.

KLM is currently flying according to schedule and is following developments closely.

Amstelveen, 29 January 2020

Many airlines, including Finnair and British Airways, have suspended or drastically reduced fight to China.