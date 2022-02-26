Two KLM Russia-bound flights turn around after being almost at destination

André Orban
On 26 February, KLM flight KL903 from Amsterdam to Moscow Sheremetyevo and KLM flight KL1395 from Amsterdam to St. Petersburg turned around after having almost reached their destination in Russia. KL903 eventually landed in Copenhagen, probably due to a lack of fuel to return all the way to Amsterdam. KL1395 managed to return to Schiphol after a U-turn over Estonia.

Itinerary KL903 © Flightradar24
Itinerary KL1395 © Flightradar24

KL903 was operated by Boeing 737-900 registered PH-BXR and KL1395 by Boeing 737-800 registered PH-BCH.

The sanction package that European leaders have agreed upon includes not sending spare aircraft parts to Russia. “This means that we can no longer guarantee that flights to Russia can return safely,” according to KLM. “What this means for flights after today and flights that were planned to fly over Russia is currently being investigated.”

