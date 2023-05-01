Twitter changes terms and conditions, making it impossible for KLM to answer personal requests

KLM today advised Twitter users that it can no longer handle questions related to personal information, as the social network has unilaterally changed terms and conditions.

All other information channels of KLM remain available.

Here is KLM’s message published on Twitter today:

“Due to the recent changes in Twitter’s terms and conditions, our customer service via this platform is currently unavailable. Twitter DMs no longer load in our protected customer care system, which has made it difficult for us to assist with questions related to personal information.

However, please rest assured that all DMs sent to us prior to May 1st will still be answered by our team. For further assistance, please contact us through our other available channels at http://klmf.ly/ContactCentre. We appreciate your understanding regarding this matter.”