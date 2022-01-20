Train ticket to Amsterdam bookable in combination with KLM air ticket

As of this week, KLM passengers booking air tickets will simultaneously be able to book a train ticket from Schiphol to Amsterdam Central Station with NS Dutch Railways. The service is mainly intended for foreign visitors flying KLM to Schiphol and staying at accommodation in Amsterdam. Travellers can now plan and book their entire journey in one place and won’t have to wait in line to buy a train ticket.
Previously, KLM passengers had the option of combining their air ticket with car rental or taxi service via the booking platform CarTrawler. The new train ticket is an additional option, not only making things more convenient when passengers book their trip, but also encouraging them to use rail transport. After completing the booking procedure, travellers are emailed their train tickets by NS Dutch Railways.
NS Dutch Railways and KLM want to ensure that rail and air services coincide more closely. In the coming months, further domestic rail services to and from Schiphol from various NS destinations will be made available to KLM passengers via the CarTrawler booking platform.