Train ticket to Amsterdam bookable in combination with KLM air ticket

Previously, KLM passengers had the option of combining their air ticket with car rental or taxi service via the booking platform CarTrawler. The new train ticket is an additional option, not only making things more convenient when passengers book their trip, but also encouraging them to use rail transport. After completing the booking procedure, travellers are emailed their train tickets by NS Dutch Railways.

NS Dutch Railways and KLM want to ensure that rail and air services coincide more closely. In the coming months, further domestic rail services to and from Schiphol from various NS destinations will be made available to KLM passengers via the CarTrawler booking platform.

Amstelveen, 20 January 2022