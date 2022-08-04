This winter, KLM adds Rovaniemi (Finnish Lapland) to network

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will operate direct service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Rovaniemi in northern Finland every Saturday from 3 December 2022 through 25 March 2023. KLM will deploy a Boeing 737-800 on this route, which can carry up to 186 passengers. Rovaniemi is KLM’s second destination in Finland after Helsinki. By adding Rovaniemi to its network, KLM will meet the growing demand for adventurous winter trips to Lapland.

More about Rovaniemi

Rovaniemi is the capital of Lapland and the gateway to winter leisure travel. Rovaniemi is the last major city as one travels north into the remote and sprawling wilderness of Lapland, which one can explore on snow scooters or by husky safari. There’s also plenty to do in Rovaniemi itself, which offers a wide array of shops as well as cosy cafes and restaurants. You can also visit the home of Santa Claus, who lives in Santa Park.

Flight schedule

Weekly flights will be operated on Saturdays with a Boeing 737-800, equipped with 30 seats in Business Class, six seats in Economy Comfort and 150 seats in Economy Class. Flights will only be operated during the winter season from 3 December 2022 through 25 March 2023.

KL1213 departs from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Saturdays at 12:25, arriving at Rovaniemi Airport at 16:20.

KL1214 departs from Rovaniemi Airport on Saturdays at 17:10, arriving at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 19:15.

Amstelveen, 04 August 2022