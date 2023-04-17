Stowaway discovered in wheel well of KLM Boeing 777 originating from Lagos, Nigeria

This morning a deceased stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM). The aircraft originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It’s currently unknown how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft, an investigation has been launched.

The extra passenger is believed to have died from hypothermia. Occasionally, stowaways are discovered in wheel wells of aircraft. “Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong given the sharp drop of temperature. On longer flights, temperatures can go down to minus fifty degrees, impossible to survive,” a spokesperson of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee explained.