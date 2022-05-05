Navigate

Six passengers arrested after in-flight brawl on board KLM flight between Manchester and Amsterdam

While your crew ensures your safety on board, there must still be passengers who don’t take it with the safety regulations … the fight of the day happened this morning on board a KLM flight between Manchester, United Kingdom and Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands. 

Why the brawl started is still unclear. In a video that appeared on social media, some guys are punching another one. A passengers shouts: “Behave! This is an aircraft goddamit !!

After a few attempts, the KLM crew was able to intervene. None of the crew members got injured, a KLM spokesperson told Dutch press.

The captain alerted the police. In total, six passengers were arrested by Dutch Marechaussee. One of them got slightly injured. At moment of writing, all six are still in custody.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
