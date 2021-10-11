Singapore lifts quarantine for vaccinated travellers from the Netherlands: KLM adds flights for them

The Singaporean government has added the Netherlands to the so-called Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL). This means that fully vaccinated travellers who fly to Singapore on a VTL flight will no longer have to undergo quarantine locally. Effective November 1, KLM will offer two VTL flights per week to Singapore. These flights will become bookable this week.

Travellers from VTL countries must also show a negative COVID-19 test result that is no older than 48 hours before departure. For other requirements, please refer to the Singapore government website.

Transferring

Travellers from VTL countries other than the Netherlands can transfer in Amsterdam to the two VTL flights to Singapore and beyond provided they meet the VTL requirements. Dutch travellers can also transfer in Singapore to flights within Asia, provided they meet the stipulated entry requirements of the destination.

Flight schedule to Singapore

KLM flights from Amsterdam to Singapore are operated with either a Boeing 777-300ER or a Boeing 787. KLM’s flight schedule from Amsterdam to Singapore is as follows:

Schedule Flight Number Day Departure Arrival Aircraft 21 October 2021

to 31 October 2021 KL835/KL837/KL839 Daily 21:15 15:45+1 B787/B77W 01 November 2021 to 26 March 2022 KL835/KL837/KL839 Tu/Wed/Th/Fr 21:10 16:20+1 KL833 (TVL flights) Mon/Sat

KLM flight KL833/KL839 will continue as a tail-end flight between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur

KLM flight KL837 will continue as a tail-end flight between Singapore and Jakarta

KLM: high standards of hygiene, flexible bookings and high customer appreciation

KLM has set the highest possible standard in hygiene measures, both before, during and after the journey, for which research agency APEX awarded KLM Diamond Status and Skytrax the COVID-19 Airline Excellence Award. This places KLM among the leading airlines in terms of hygiene and health safety.

In addition, KLM offers its customers maximum flexibility in booking, changing or canceling their travel. KLM has also once again been awarded five stars by APEX, based on passengers’ own assessments of the service and product.

Amstelveen, 11 October 2021