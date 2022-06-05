KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM returns to a regular schedule on Sunday after disruptions on Saturday

Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

KLM has returned to a normal schedule on Sunday, the airline announced in a press release. On Saturday, the Dutch airline was forced to disallow passengers at European destinations to board flights to Amsterdam, a drastic but necessary measure, according to KLM but from this morning, passengers can fly to and from Amsterdam Schiphol again.

Passengers, however, need to take into account some delays or disruptions as an expected storm and the crowds at the airport may result in additional delays and disruptions.

KLM’s first priority is to fly passengers safely to their destination as fast as possible,” the airline said. Meanwhile, passengers that supposed to leave on Saturday have departed and the airline is working hard to re-book other stranded passengers to their final destination.

KLM this weekend cancelled around 50 flights per day to keep the situation under control at the airport and within its own operations.

For at least five weeks, Amsterdam Schiphol has been suffering with delays and disruptions caused by staffing issues and other organisational circumstances. Staffers are fed up with the current situation at the airport and threatened with a strike.

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Share
Published by
Bart Noëth
5 June 2022 16:06

Recent Posts

Long queues at non-Schengen passport control of Brussels Airport

Passengers traveling through Brussels Airport, Belgium on Sunday towards a non-Schengen destination were forced to…

5 June 2022

Security incident at Basel-Mulhouse airport; airport closed for two hours

A security incident at Basel-Mulhouse, the airport located in the French Alsace region near the…

5 June 2022

Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo expand joint venture to include Swiss WorldCargo

Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo announced the addition of Swiss WorldCargo to their joint venture,…

5 June 2022

Volotea inaugurates its 8th French base at Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées airport with five exclusive routes, including one to Paris-Orly

Opening on July 1st, Lourdes will become the airline's 8th base in France, following those…

4 June 2022

SAS inaugurates route to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm with a new long-range aircraft, the A321LR

SAS is expanding its network in North America and is now starting direct routes to…

4 June 2022

All passengers at Helsinki Airport will use the same terminal in the future

The implementation project is progressing on time Passengers will benefit from smoother routes and more…

4 June 2022