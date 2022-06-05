KLM returns to a regular schedule on Sunday after disruptions on Saturday

KLM has returned to a normal schedule on Sunday, the airline announced in a press release. On Saturday, the Dutch airline was forced to disallow passengers at European destinations to board flights to Amsterdam, a drastic but necessary measure, according to KLM but from this morning, passengers can fly to and from Amsterdam Schiphol again.

Passengers, however, need to take into account some delays or disruptions as an expected storm and the crowds at the airport may result in additional delays and disruptions.

“KLM’s first priority is to fly passengers safely to their destination as fast as possible,” the airline said. Meanwhile, passengers that supposed to leave on Saturday have departed and the airline is working hard to re-book other stranded passengers to their final destination.

KLM this weekend cancelled around 50 flights per day to keep the situation under control at the airport and within its own operations.

For at least five weeks, Amsterdam Schiphol has been suffering with delays and disruptions caused by staffing issues and other organisational circumstances. Staffers are fed up with the current situation at the airport and threatened with a strike.