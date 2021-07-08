KLM responds to racist video clip that appeared on social media

A short video clip has caused a stir on social media: an employee of the Dutch airline KLM is seen cheering on the departure of an aircraft to Morocco, hoping these passengers booked a one-way ticket.

“Another aircraft filled with Moroccans is going to Morocco! All a one-way ticket, f*** off, *** off!!“, was heard in the clip (watch at the bottom).

Meanwhile, KLM responded to the racist slur: “We were shocked by the contents of a video on social media, showing personnel in a KLM vest and work gear cheering at the sight of an aircraft taking off to Morocco. The people in the video can be heard making unacceptable comments.

Regrettably, we have had to conclude that at least one Ground Services employee was involved in this video. This behaviour is totally unacceptable. It is contrary to the core values we uphold as a company and as a division. There is no place for this kind of behaviour, neither at KLM nor within the broader airport community. Appropriate action will therefore be taken.”

@KLM medewerkers op @Schiphol juichen dat kist met marokkanen oprotten naar marokko. “Lekker enkeltje oprotten”. Zie video! Wagelijk! #racisme #haat ben benieuwd naar het excuus voor dezr haat. pic.twitter.com/dj7Qi4OWc9 — Dr. Charifa Zemouri (@DrZemouri) July 7, 2021