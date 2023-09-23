KLM pilots announce one hour strike on Monday, 25 September

On Monday, 25 September, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines pilots will temporarily halt their work for one hour in an effort to negotiate an improved collective labor agreement. This planned action, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. (local time), was announced by the Dutch Association Vereniging Nederlandse Verkeersvliegers (VNV) on Friday. While the exact impact remains uncertain, it is expected that flight operations will be affected.

Pilots who are scheduled to report for duty between 11:00 and 12:00 on Monday will delay their flight preparations, primarily impacting departing flights in the afternoon. VNV Chairman Camiel Verhagen speculates that the strike may result in delays for approximately fifteen departing flights.

VNV has stated that pilots have been awaiting a new labor agreement since March. The union noted, “Despite our reasonable requests, KLM has thus far not responded favorably to our proposal, and we find it necessary to send a clear message that our members are serious about this,” as per their statement. VNV has issued a warning to KLM, stating that if the management does not make concessions, more substantial actions will follow on Monday, 2 October.

According to the pilot union, they have put forth proposals to address the high workload by providing more control over scheduling days off. “All too often, we miss our children’s birthdays and other significant life events that should be taken for granted by everyone,” they emphasize.

Additionally, the pilots are seeking higher salaries. “In recent years, we have taken on added responsibilities whenever KLM’s management has called upon us financially. Moreover, the soaring inflation has not been compensated. We desire a salary comparable to pre-crisis levels and want to keep pace with pilots around us,” they stated.

The members of VNV and working at KLM have already expressed overwhelming support for these actions if KLM fails to make a better offer. More than 90 percent of participating pilots in the consultation agreed, as revealed on Monday. Consequently, passengers will now experience the first tangible effects of this labor dispute.

In response to VNV’s announcement, KLM expressed its “regret” and reiterated its commitment to continue making “maximum efforts” to reach a “balanced collective labor agreement.” The airline also stated that operating staff and operating flights between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. will continue working. KLM is also committed to informing its customers promptly about the implications of the work stoppage on their flights.

Source: KLM-PILOTEN LEGGEN MAANDAG HET WERK ÉÉN UUR STIL (Luchtvaartnieuws.nl)

Vandaag is bekend geworden dat KLM-piloten maandag 25 september het werk een uur stilleggen. Wij nemen dat besluit niet lichtzinnig, want dat kan ook gevolgen hebben voor onze passagiers. Daarom informeren wij u graag over de achtergrond van onze acties. pic.twitter.com/AirVNTU9Jd — VNV.nl (@VNVPresident) September 22, 2023