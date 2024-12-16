Piggy smell forces KLM Boeing 787 to divert

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Mexico City was unexpectedly diverted to Bermuda due to a strong odor emanating from 100 pigs in the cargo hold.

Approximately six hours into the journey, the stench permeated the cabin of the Boeing 787, prompting the flight crew to seek an unscheduled “fresh-air break” at Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport. Upon landing, the 259 passengers and crew were processed through immigration and accommodated in local hotels, while a government veterinarian attended to the pigs.

After addressing the odor issue, the pigs were transferred to a different aircraft, a KLM 777, and the flight continued to Mexico City, resulting in a 26-hour delay. This incident occurred just two weeks after another KLM flight had to return to Amsterdam due to a technical malfunction.

Source: A stinky flight in every way: The stench of 100 pigs in cargo prompts diversion of a passenger plane and 26-hour delay (Business Insider)