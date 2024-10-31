Passengers compensated after drunk passenger delays flight

Two KLM passengers have successfully claimed compensation after their flight from Stavanger in Norway was delayed due to a disruptive, intoxicated passenger. The incident, which took place in October 2022, caused a delay that led to the passengers missing their connecting flights in Amsterdam.

The two passengers reported during the court hearing that they observed the intoxicated individual drinking heavily for several hours at Stavanger Airport before boarding. Although visibly intoxicated, the passenger was allowed to board the KLM flight to Amsterdam. However, shortly before takeoff, the cabin crew decided the passenger could not continue on the flight, which led to a delay.

This delay meant that the two passengers missed their onward connections in Amsterdam. When they initially sought compensation, KLM declined their claim, arguing that the delay was due to “extraordinary circumstances” beyond the airline’s control. After the dispute was dismissed by the Conciliation Board in Ullensaker in January, the passengers proceeded to take legal action.

The Romerike and Glåmdal District Court has now ruled in favor of the passengers, awarding them €1,200 in compensation. The court noted that KLM should have recognized the passenger’s visible state of intoxication at the gate and prevented him from boarding in the first place, which could have avoided the subsequent delay.

Source: Passasjerer får erstatning etter at full mann forsinket fly (e24.no)