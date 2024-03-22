Ordering meals in advance in KLM World Business Class

KLM passengers travelling in World Business Class can now order their main course up to 45 days before departure through a new service. The meal choice can be made during the booking process on the KLM website, in the KLM app, or after booking via MyTrip.
The service is currently available on 80% of KLM’s intercontinental destinations departing from Amsterdam, including flights to various destinations in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and the Caribbean.
Since the testing phase last summer, over 10,000 Business Class passengers have already ordered their meals in advance of their flight. Due to its success, the service is being expanded further.