One arrest after bomb threat on KLM Boeing 737 at Amsterdam Schiphol

Yesterday, emergency services at Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands, rushed to a KLM Boeing 737-700 (registered PH-BGM) after a bomb threat. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee was determined to leave nothing to chance as even a rescue helicopter was scrambled.

Passengers onboard flight KL1115, ready for departure to Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden, were forced to evacuate the aircraft and part of Pier D was closed for further investigation.

Police bomb searched the aircraft. Later in the evening, a man was arrested in Haarlem, The Netherlands.

KLM was forced to cancel flights KL1115 and KL1116. Meanwhile, the aircraft has returned to service.