New KLM World Business Class menu by Jonnie and Thérèse Boer from three-star restaurant De Librije

Starting this week, KLM World Business Class customers on flights from Amsterdam can look forward to an excellent new menu, composed by the well-known Dutch star chef Jonnie Boer and sommelier Thérèse Boer of restaurant De Librije***. This year, KLM is also gradually introducing new Business Class tableware, designed by the well-known Dutch designer Marcel Wanders.

KLM is proud to once again serve dishes designed by the best Dutch chef Jonnie Boer. The previous collaboration with Jonnie and Thérèse Boer was highly appreciated by KLM customers. KLM looks forward to once again offering Jonnie’s contemporary style and Thérèse’s expertise in wine and hospitality. World Business Class customers receive a new menu of Jonnie’s signature starters and main courses every quarter. Until July 2022, you can expect the following dishes:

Appetizer

Tartelette filled with creamy apple-potato salad and green asparagus

Tasting of appetizers; grilled zucchini in tahini cream, chickpea salad, garlic feta and nut salad

Choice of main courses

Selection of local delicacies: a traditional vegetarian stew with roasted peppers, braised onion and tomato compote and potato mash

Baked salmon with broccolini, roasted tomatoes and couscous

Chicken thigh in a star anise gravy served with stewed green cabbage and mashed potatoes.

From July, customers can look forward to a new choice of starters and main courses.

Sustainability

Jonnie Boer’s use of recognisable, fresh, local ingredients and a balanced use of animal proteins and carefully selected local suppliers emphasise KLM’s sustainability goals. The new menu will also include several vegetarian options.

New wine selection

Jonnie Boer’s dishes are accompanied by a range of exquisite wines, including Masi Tupungato – Passo Doble – 2019- Mendoza, Argentina (until April 10), and Domaine de Grangeneuve L’Initiale H – 2020 – Rhône – France (from April 10 ).

New tableware

In the second half of 2022, KLM will also start introducing new tableware in its World Business Class. This unique service includes a durable tray and crockery, designed by Marcel Wanders. The porcelain is made of bone china and the tray of polypropylene: a lightweight, more robust and recyclable material, which contributes to KLM’s sustainability goals.

Amstelveen, 12 April 2022