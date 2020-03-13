[Coronavirus] KLM lays off between 1,500 and 2,000 staff; drastically reduces capacity; phases out Boeing 747-400

The deteriorating market demand due to the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak has forced KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to take drastic measures. KLM will reduce its capacity by 25% in March and between 30 and 40% from April to June (further reductions are not excluded).

This capacity reduction has a major impact on the employees: between 1,500 and 2,000 FTE’s (Full Time Equivalents) have been made redundant. For 2Q 2020, the airline launches temporary technical unemployment for the rest of the staff, a reduction of 30%.

The company will put all future investments – between €300 and €400 million – on hold and will take a series of cost-cutting measures.

Sad news for the Boeing 747-lovers as in April, KLM will phase out its remaining “Queen of the skies“-fleet (six aircraft originally scheduled to be phased out by Summer 2021).

Updated network (13 March 2020)

Curaçao

Due to travel restrictions in Curacao: flights to/from Curacao are currently performed to bring customers from Curacao to the Netherlands.

Istanbul

Due to travel restrictions in Turkey, flights to/from Istanbul are suspended as of 14 March.

Buenos Aires/Santiago de Chile

Due to travel restrictions in Argentina, flights to/from Buenos Aires/Santiago de Chile are suspended for the time being from 15 March until 28 March.

Kuwait/Bahrain

Due to travel restrictions in Kuwait, flights to/from Kuwait/Bahrain are suspended as of 13 March. On 16 March and 21 March there will still be a return flight from Amsterdam to Bahrain.

India

Due to travel restrictions in India, the following flights will be cancelled:

Bangalore: 16 March

Bombay: 17 and 19 March

Delhi: 18 March

Hong Kong

Due to travel restrictions from the Netherlands, flights from Hong Kong to Schiphol on 14 and 17 March will only be operated with cargo.

South Korea

Due to travel restrictions from the Netherlands, flights to/from Seoul Incheon will be suspended as of 14 March until 28 March.

Italy

Due to travel restrictions from the Netherlands, flights to/from Italy will be suspended as of 14 March until 28 March.

