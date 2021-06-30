KLM’s Africa network restored to 2019 levels

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, KLM has endeavoured to maintain its network as much as possible, including in Africa. This enabled customers to make (necessary) journeys and facilitated the transportation of cargo, such as medical supplies. This strategy makes it easier for KLM to scale up frequencies and load factors once COVID-19 control measures are relaxed.

Strict travel restrictions are still in place for many countries in Africa, which means only necessary travel is permitted. Travellers are advised to ensure they are fully aware of current regulations before they travel by consulting the websites wijsopreis.nl and klm.traveldoc.aero.

Important network changes compared to 2019:

Summer 2021, KLM is operating services to 11 destinations in Africa, just as it did in 2019.

Winter 2021, Mombasa (Kenya) will be added as a new destination.

The decision to suspend services to Luanda (Angola) and Windhoek (Namibia), due to a fall in customer demand, was taken before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic; Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Cairo (Egypt) were added to the network in 2020.

Flexibility and high standards of hygiene with KLM

KLM is fully prepared and organised to fly passengers to their destinations in a completely responsible manner. It has set the highest level of hygiene standards before, during and after the flight. KLM was recently awarded Diamond APEX status, which means it is now one of the leading airlines in hygiene and health safety. KLM also offers its customers maximum flexibility when it comes to booking, changing or cancelling flights. KLM of course adheres to all travel restrictions and regulations imposed by national governments.

Amstelveen, 30 June 2021