KLM will operate direct flights to 162 destinations this winter

KLM’s new winter schedule goes into effect on 31 October and is valid until 26 March 2022. As more and more travel restrictions are eased, KLM will be able to increase capacity again this winter and, as a result, plans to operate direct flights from Amsterdam to 162 different destinations, 72 intercontinental and 90 within Europe.
Intercontinental: More flights to the US and the Caribbean
KLM has resumed operating services to almost its entire pre-Covid network (one destination excepted). Intercontinental flights will be operating at around 75% of capacity this winter compared to winter 2019.
Now that vaccinated European travellers will again be welcome in the United States starting 8 November, KLM will expand capacity to various US destinations. The number of flights to Atlanta, for example, will almost double to 12 a week, and there will be 11 weekly flights to New York JFK this winter. KLM will also serve Las Vegas and Miami this winter, both three times a week. Service to Minneapolis, which resumed in the summer, will also continue this winter with three weekly flights.
KLM began noticing a sharp rise in demand for travel to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands this summer. That is why the airline is also expanding its capacity to the Caribbean and will double the number of flights to Curaçao to 14 a week. It will also boost daily capacity on the route to Aruba and Bonaire by deploying a Boeing 777-300ER, its largest passenger aircraft. To meet anticipated demand during the Christmas holiday season, KLM is planning three additional weekly flights to these islands, bringing the total number of weekly flights to Aruba and Bonaire to ten by the end of the year.
The KLM network is also showing signs of recovery in South America, with four flights a week to San José and Liberia in Costa Rica (up from two last winter) and daily service to Panama City. Capacity on the route to Paramaribo will also increase considerably this winter, with four weekly flights (compared to one last winter due to strict travel restrictions). KLM’s longest scheduled service, non-stop from Amsterdam to Santiago de Chile, will continue this winter with three weekly flights.
This winter will see the introduction of four entirely new destinations: Mombasa, Cancún, Port of Spain and Bridgetown. The first flight to Cancún in Mexico will take off on 2 November, with five weekly flights during the Christmas holiday season. This will bring the total number of weekly KLM flights to Mexico to 12. The first (combined) flight to Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago and Bridgetown in Barbados took off on 16 October and will eventually operate three times a week. Scheduled service to Mombasa in Kenya is expected to commence in early December; KLM is currently in the process of obtaining the necessary flight permits from the Kenyan authorities.
KLM’s Asian network is still hampered by travel restrictions. As a result, demand for these flights lags behind those for other regions. The demand for cargo transport to and from Asia remains high, however, allowing KLM to continue serving many of its destinations this winter season.
Europe
In Europe, KLM is meeting the sharp rise in demand for both holiday and business travel. New destinations such as Zagreb and Poznan proved popular soon after their introduction this summer and KLM plans to continue operating these services this winter. With their addition, the number of European destinations served by KLM will in fact exceed that of winter 2019.
In many cases, the number of flights to European destinations is still slightly down on pre-Covid-19 figures. KLM is operating at about 84% of its European network capacity. Even so, the airline is once again serving Europe’s major cities, including Berlin, London, Munich and Paris, at least five times a day. This makes KLM’s winter schedule, with more flights than in the summer, attractive for the growing number of European business travellers. By increasing the number of flights in Europe, KLM will once again be able to connect many European locations through Amsterdam Schiphol, boosting the airport’s status as a global hub.
“After more than 18 months, more and more borders are reopening and we are well on the road to recovery. KLM is delighted that we can once again offer passengers so many destinations. We look forward to doing what we do best: bringing people together. Travel is all about personal connections, and that’s what KLM stands for!”
Where can I fly tool
KLM appreciates how difficult it can be to plan a trip during the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel rules and restrictions are changing constantly and vary from country to country, making it more important than ever for travellers to have the most up-to-date information when planning a journey. That is why KLM is offering an interactive “Where can I fly to?” map showing current travel requirements for every country in KLM’s network. The map displays travel requirements based on travellers’ country of departure and vaccination status, so they can choose their next destination at a glance.
In addition to this service, KLM advises Dutch travellers to consult www.wijsopreis.nl for up-to-date travel advisories issued by the Dutch government.
KLM: Outstanding hygiene standards, flexible bookings and five stars from passengers
KLM sets the highest possible standards for hygiene before, during and after flights. It has been awarded the APEX Health Safety Diamond Award and the Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Excellence Award, recognition of its industry leadership in hygiene and health safety.
KLM also offers customers maximum flexibility when it comes to booking, changing or cancelling trips. Yet another feather in KLM’s cap is that it has retained its five-star APEX product and service rating, based on evaluations by passengers worldwide.
At the moment, the destinations, flights and capacities described above are valid for the months of November and December. Given the many travel restrictions that remain and their unpredictability, changes may be necessary from January onwards.