KLM will not fly to Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas this winter and accuses Belgium of being too tolerant

The decision by the Dutch government to designate the U.S. as a very high-risk area means that vaccinated travellers from the U.S. who hold a negative test certificate or recovery certificate will also have to spend an additional ten days in quarantine in the Netherlands.

Health and fighting COVID-19 are paramount but the measures taken must be effective and proportionate. It looks like other EU member states, such as Italy, France and Belgium are not putting a triple lock on the door for travellers from the US.

The decision by the Dutch government is a big step backwards for KLM. As a result, KLM is forced to remove the proposed new flights from Amsterdam to Orlando, Miami and Las Vegas this winter (October 31, 2021, through March 26, 2022) from its winter schedule until further notice. Travellers will be informed starting next week.

Amstelveen, 03 September 2021