KLM will fly again to Hangzhou, a second destination in China

KLM’s passenger flights to mainland China were suspended at the beginning of February in connection with COVID-19. Thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions by the Chinese government, KLM was able to resume passenger flights to Shanghai on 21 July. The passenger flight to Hangzhou is now added as the second Chinese destination. KLM has continued to transport cargo to and from China.

The flight schedule is as follows:

KL 0857 departs from Amsterdam on Thursday at 18.55 and arrives in Seoul Incheon at 12.25 the next day. KL 0821 departs from Seoul Incheon at 13.50 and arrives in Hangzhou at 15.00.

KL 0822 departs from Hangzhou on Friday at 18.50 and arrives in Seoul Incheon at 21.55. KL 0858 departs from Seoul Incheon on Saturday at 00.25 and arrives in Amsterdam at 04.45.

All times are local.

Extra hygiene measures

Naturally, KLM has taken measures to ensure that flights are safe for both passengers and staff. For example, face masks are mandatory when boarding and during the flight, extra hygiene equipment is on board and KLM’s aircraft are additionally cleaned using suitable cleaning agents. The air onboard is quickly refreshed using HEPA filters. For more information about the hygiene measures onboard, see this video:

KLM complies with the strict requirements set by the Chinese government for the resumption of international flights. This means that passengers must complete a health declaration online and that the temperature of passengers is checked. The toilets, for example, are also inspected extra frequently during the flight. Furthermore, there are as few contact moments as possible between crew and passengers, which means there is limited catering available on these flights.