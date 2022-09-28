KLM will be serving 163 destinations this winter

North America

In total, KLM will be serving 19 destinations in North America (Canada, US, Mexico) this winter, accounting for 11% more seats compared to 2019.

KLM will for example be flying to Los Angeles ten times a week this winter, representing three extra flights a week compared to last winter. Service to Austin, which launched in summer, will continue. KLM will continue to serve the winter destination of Cancun which was introduced in 2021.

This winter, KLM’s new Premium Comfort Class will be available for booking to several destinations in the US and Canada. In this class, which combines elements of both Economy Class and World Business Class, customers will be able to experience KLM’s new service concept in a separate part of the cabin offering comfortable seats and plenty of legroom.