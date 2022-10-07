KLM wants talks with Dutch government on alternatives for capacity reduction at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

The business world, logistics sector and, above all, travellers choose for KLM, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the Netherlands partly on account of the many destinations served via the hub. This sprawling network is now under pressure due to the Dutch government’s plans to reduce operational capacity at Schiphol. The cabinet has announced plans to pursue further cutbacks in aircraft movements at Schiphol to reduce noise and CO 2 emissions.

KLM shares the ministerial goal of reducing noise and CO 2 emissions. However, KLM argues that reduced airport capacity will benefit neither travellers, nor the broader network, nor the Netherlands in general. Moreover, it restricts the earning capacity of airlines wanting to invest in sustainability. Fleet renewal offers a better alternative than capacity reduction. It will ensure a greater reduction in noise and emissions and will allow travellers to keep flying. This will enable us to strike a better balance in the interests of Schiphol, the environment, the surrounding community and travellers. We would like to discuss this alternative with the Dutch government.

I share the cabinet’s aim of striking a balance between the interests of a good airport, the surrounding community and the environment. To this I want to add the interests of (air) travellers. The cabinet’s current solution is to strike a better balance by reducing operational capacity at Schiphol. Calculations show that fleet renewal is a better alternative for reducing noise and CO 2 emissions. This implies that it is better solution for all. This is the issue I would like to address with the government. Purely on the basis of facts and figures.

said KLM CEO Marjan Rintel

Amstelveen, 06 October 2022