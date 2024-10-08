KLM unveils Delft Blue House 105, honouring historic Amsterdam canal mansion for its 105th anniversary

In celebration of its 105th anniversary, KLM has unveiled its latest Delft Blue House, a miniature version of the historic “Het huis aan de drie grachten” (“the house on three canals“) in Amsterdam.

This national monument, dating back to 1610, is renowned for its unique location bordering three canals and its Dutch Renaissance architectural style.

KLM President & CEO Marjan Rintel presented the first copy of the house to Arthur van Dijk, King’s Commissioner of North Holland, during the celebratory event.

The house joins the iconic Delft Blue House series, which has been a KLM tradition since the 1950s, gifting miniatures filled with Bols Jenever to World Business Class passengers on intercontinental flights. Each house reflects a piece of Dutch heritage, with the collection expanding annually to match KLM’s age.