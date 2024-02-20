KLM unveils 2024 summer schedule

KLM has unveiled its summer schedule for 2024, featuring increased capacity and flight frequencies. The airline will serve 155 destinations, including 92 in Europe and 63 intercontinental, marking a 7% increase in available seat capacity compared to the summer of 2023.

The summer schedule, running from March 31 to October 26, aims to almost match pre-Covid levels.

Intercontinental destinations will see enhanced flight frequency, with more flights to Jakarta, Denpasar, Osaka, Tokyo Narita, Taipei, Hong Kong, Montreal, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

In Europe, KLM will increase frequencies to destinations such as Billund, Stavanger, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Glasgow, Southampton, Marseille, Nice, Krakow, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Bologna, Florence, and Genoa.

The airline will also resume daily service to Tel Aviv with a stopover at Larnaca until at least May 19, closely monitoring the security situation in Israel.