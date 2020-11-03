KLM unions FNV Cabine and FNV Luchtvaart have signed the airline’s “commitment clause”, a step towards the release of state aid

KLM confirms that the unions FNV Cabine (cabin personnel) and FNV Luchtvaart (ground personnel) have signed the airline’s “commitment clause”, thereby agreeing to join all KLM employees in surrendering employment conditions in accordance with the Ministry of Finance’s requirements (the precise details being up to KLM and the trade unions). The clause will be inserted into the agreements between KLM and the unions.

This brings KLM one step closer to obtaining the government loan and guarantees on bank loans totalling EUR 3.4 billion. The loan package is crucial to securing the future of KLM and its network for the Netherlands. Trade unions CNV, De Unie, NVLT, VNC and VKP have already signed the commitment clause. The Dutch Airline Pilots Association VNV has not yet signed.