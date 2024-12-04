KLM trials buy-on-board menu on select European routes

KLM will begin testing a buy-on-board meal menu in economy class on short European flights to Oslo, Porto, and Lisbon starting mid-February 2025. While passengers will continue to receive a free drink and snack, they will have the option to purchase more substantial meals during the trial.

The initiative aims to enhance customer satisfaction by offering variety beyond the standard free cheese sandwich and generate additional revenue to counter rising costs and profitability challenges. Feedback from the trial will inform a broader rollout planned for late 2025.

KLM emphasises that it will maintain free in-flight meals on intercontinental routes and aims to differentiate itself from budget airlines by continuing to provide complimentary drinks on European flights.

Sister airline Air France is also exploring a similar concept for next year.