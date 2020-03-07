KLM traffic results January 2020: +3.7%

The month of January showed an increase in KLM passenger numbers. KLM had 3.7% more passengers on board this month compared to the same month last year. With a higher transport of 2.9% in passenger-kilometres and a higher capacity of seat kilometres of 2.9%, the load factor of 87.2% remained the same compared to the same month last year. Passenger growth was particularly visible at destinations in Europe, North Africa, Asia and North America.
Although the KLM traffic results for January still show a good start to the new year, the impact of the Corona virus will be clearly visible in the coming months. For 2020 we will have to face the setback of the Corona virus, be flexible in our KLM network and fleet, continue with our successful strategy and continue to improve our product on board for our customers.
Pieter Elbers – KLM President & CEO