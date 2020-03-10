KLM traffic results February: -2.7%

The month of February showed a decline in KLM passenger numbers. KLM had 2.7% fewer passengers on board this month compared to the same month last year. With a decrease of 3.2% in passenger-kilometres and a higher capacity of seat kilometres of 1.8%, the load factor decreased with 4.3%-pt compared to the same month last year. Passenger volumes decreased significantly by 23.7% on destinations in Asia. There was an increase in passenger numbers on destinations in North America. This was partly due to the opening of the new destinations las Vegas and Boston.

The drop in traffic results in February, due to the Corona virus, shows the first negative effects on passenger numbers. Meanwhile, in March it affects many more routes than just China. The KLM network on other Asian destinations has also been adjusted, as has Italy. As a result, the airline industry, and KLM too, has entered a difficult and uncertain period. KLM is doing everything in its power to deal with this crisis and will continue to adjust the network and take other appropriate measures. It goes without saying that we remain in close contact with various national and international health and aviation authorities to ensure safe operations.

Pieter Elbers – KLM President & CEO

Amsterdam, 10 March 2020