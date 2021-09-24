KLM to serve more US destinations this winter

Thanks to the recent easing of travel restrictions, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be allowed to operate additional services to destinations in the United States this winter. The US recently announced that, from the start of November, vaccinated travellers from the EU and UK would be granted access to the US. The Dutch government also decided to withdraw previously announced quarantine regulations for vaccinated travellers from the United States. Earlier, KLM had been forced to cancel flights due to these regulations.

The easing of restrictions prompted KLM’s decision to resume service to Las Vegas and Miami from 7 December. Passengers to these destinations, who were previously rebooked, can contact KLM for a free rebooking to these direct flights.

KLM previously announced that it would expand its winter schedule with services to four new destinations: Cancun (Mexico), Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago), Bridgetown (Barbados) and Mombasa (Kenya).

Network strategy

Restoring a global network of destinations is the focal point of KLM’s strategy to emerge from the coronavirus crisis as a stronger and more competitive airline. From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, KLM has maintained as much of its network as possible. This ensured that passengers could continue to make (essential) trips and that cargo, including medical goods and vaccines, could be transported. This strategy was of great benefit to KLM during the pandemic and now makes it easier to scale up operations. KLM will continue to insist on greater consistency in policy on travel restrictions.

Flight schedules

KLM’s flight schedules to Miami and Las Vegas from 6 December 2021 will be as follows:

Miami

Flight number From/to Days of the week Departure Arrival KL0627 Amsterdam – Miami Tues./Fri./Sun. 10:20 14:20 KL0628 Miami – Amsterdam Tues./Fri./Sun. 16:30 06:50*

*arrival the next day

Las Vegas

Flight number From/to Days of the week Departure Arrival KL0635 Amsterdam – Las Vegas Tues./Thurs./Sun. 12:35 14:10 KL0636 Las Vegas – Amsterdam Tues./Thurs./Sun. 15:59 10:50*

*arrival the next day

KLM offers excellent hygiene, flexible booking, high customer ratings

KLM flies passengers to their destination with all due care and caution. KLM has adopted the very highest hygiene standards, before, during and after the flight, earning Diamond Status from the APEX research institute. This makes KLM an industry trend-setter in terms of hygiene and health safety. Moreover, KLM offers customers maximum flexibility when it comes to booking, rebooking or cancelling their trip. KLM also earned the maximum five-star score from APEX, based on passenger scores for our service and product.

Amstelveen, 24 September 2021