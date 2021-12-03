KLM to serve more Italian destinations through new codeshare agreement with ITA

The agreement will give KLM customers access to more destinations in Italy and other ITA destinations in southeast Europe.

The partnership will allow KLM customers to book tickets to eight new destinations in Southern Europe. KLM passengers will be able to fly with ITA via Rome or Milan to Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Bari, Brindisi, Lamezia Terme and Trieste in Italy, to Malta, and to the Albanian city of Tirana.

KLM currently offers 18 daily flights between Amsterdam and Milan (Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport), Turin, Genoa, Rome, Venice, Florence, Bologna and Catania. Customers flying to Catania, Genoa and Venice will also have more options. In addition to KLM’s direct daily services, it will also be possible to transfer to ITA flights to these destinations.