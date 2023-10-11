KLM to let Ministry of Defence operate repatriation flights from Israel for Dutch people

State of affairs of KLM repatriation flight

KLM is pleased that the Ministry of Defence can provide a military flight to get Dutch people home safely from Tel Aviv. Earlier today, KLM unfortunately had to decide not to operate a repatriation flight.

KLM wanted to respond to the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the repatriation of Dutch nationals from Tel Aviv, provided that a safe flight operation was possible. However, based on the experiences of today’s military flight and the latest information about the situation in Israel, it is currently insufficiently possible for civil aviation to operate a safe flight for passengers and crew.

KLM made this decision with a heavy heart because it realised that many people were looking forward to a flight back to The Netherlands. For KLM, the safety of crew and passengers is of the utmost importance.

Amstelveen, October 11, 2023