Home Air France KLM Group KLM Royal Dutch Airlines KLM to cut 250 office jobs amid cost-saving measures

KLM to cut 250 office jobs amid cost-saving measures

By
André Orban
-
0
23

KLM has announced the elimination of 250 non-operational roles as part of its previously disclosed cost-cutting measures aimed at improving financial and operational performance by €450 million.

The airline is working closely with the Works Council and trade unions to minimise forced layoffs.

Key Measures & Strategic Adjustments

  • Cost reduction focus: Lowering structural expenses to ensure a future-proof and competitive KLM.
  • Hiring freeze for non-operational roles, while recruitment continues for critical operational positions.
  • Project postponements: Delays in the construction of new headquarters and Engineering & Maintenance facility upgrades.
  • Productivity boost: A 5% efficiency increase across departments.
  • Pilot availability agreement: A preliminary deal with the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) to maintain flight schedules for 2025.

Marjan Rintel, KLM CEO, said: “Difficult choices are necessary to ensure a strong and competitive airline that continues to connect the Netherlands with the world.”

Despite the job cuts, KLM remains committed to operational stability and long-term financial resilience. ??

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be