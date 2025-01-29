KLM to cut 250 office jobs amid cost-saving measures

KLM has announced the elimination of 250 non-operational roles as part of its previously disclosed cost-cutting measures aimed at improving financial and operational performance by €450 million.

The airline is working closely with the Works Council and trade unions to minimise forced layoffs.

Key Measures & Strategic Adjustments

Cost reduction focus : Lowering structural expenses to ensure a future-proof and competitive KLM.

: Lowering structural expenses to ensure a future-proof and competitive KLM. Hiring freeze for non-operational roles , while recruitment continues for critical operational positions.

, while recruitment continues for critical operational positions. Project postponements : Delays in the construction of new headquarters and Engineering & Maintenance facility upgrades.

: Delays in the construction of new headquarters and Engineering & Maintenance facility upgrades. Productivity boost : A 5% efficiency increase across departments.

: A 5% efficiency increase across departments. Pilot availability agreement: A preliminary deal with the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) to maintain flight schedules for 2025.

Marjan Rintel, KLM CEO, said: “Difficult choices are necessary to ensure a strong and competitive airline that continues to connect the Netherlands with the world.”

Despite the job cuts, KLM remains committed to operational stability and long-term financial resilience. ??