KLM to cut 250 office jobs amid cost-saving measures

KLM has announced the elimination of 250 non-operational roles as part of its previously disclosed cost-cutting measures aimed at improving financial and operational performance by €450 million.
The airline is working closely with the Works Council and trade unions to minimise forced layoffs.
Key Measures & Strategic Adjustments
- Cost reduction focus: Lowering structural expenses to ensure a future-proof and competitive KLM.
- Hiring freeze for non-operational roles, while recruitment continues for critical operational positions.
- Project postponements: Delays in the construction of new headquarters and Engineering & Maintenance facility upgrades.
- Productivity boost: A 5% efficiency increase across departments.
- Pilot availability agreement: A preliminary deal with the Dutch Airline Pilots Association (VNV) to maintain flight schedules for 2025.
Marjan Rintel, KLM CEO, said: “Difficult choices are necessary to ensure a strong and competitive airline that continues to connect the Netherlands with the world.”
Despite the job cuts, KLM remains committed to operational stability and long-term financial resilience. ??